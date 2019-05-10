QUEENS, N.Y. (May 10, 2019) – A Queens native with more than two decades of experience in the collegiate coaching ranks, Van Macon has signed on to join Mike Anderson’s staff as an assistant coach.

“I’m thrilled to be able to return to New York and join the staff of Coach Anderson, who I’ve known and admired for many years,” said Macon. “I’m excited to hit the ground running and help New York’s team reach the highest levels of the college game.”

Macon most recently spent three years on the staff of Travis Ford at Saint Louis. This past season, Macon assumed the role of associate head coach and helped the Billikens capture the 2019 Atlantic 10 Tournament title and secure their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2014. Saint Louis registered 23 wins this past season, the program’s highest total since winning 27 games in 2013-2014.

“Van Macon has long been recognized as one of the college game’s most effective and gifted assistant coaches,” said Anderson. “I look forward to having him on board as we build this St. John’s roster for sustained success in the future.”

Macon hit the ground running at Saint Louis in terms of recruiting. After joining the staff in April of 2016, Macon was integral in bringing a pair of four-star, ESPN Top 100 talents to campus from the class of 2017 in Jordan Goodwin and New York native Hasahn French. He also helped land Michigan State transfer Javon Bess, who averaged 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the Billikens in 2018-19. Macon also helped secure a top 100 recruit for the class of 2018, receiving a commitment from Carte’Are Gordon, a former member of USA Basketball’s U17 National Team.

Prior to his arrival at Saint Louis, Macon spent six seasons on the staff at Rutgers under a pair of head coaches in Mike Rice and Eddie Jordan.

Before his stint in Piscataway, Macon enjoyed a highly successful nine years at Hofstra under the direction of Head Coach Tom Pecora, who promoted Macon to the role of associate head coach for his final three seasons on staff. The Pride went to three NITs and a CBI while compiling a 155-126 mark in Macon’s nine seasons. During Macon’s final six years on staff in Hempstead, the Pride tallied four 20-win campaigns and won 121 games. In 2005-06, Hofstra tied a then-school wins record with 26, including a pair of victories over Final Four-bound George Mason. The Pride, who lost in the CAA Championship Game that year, went on to top Nebraska and Saint Joe’s in the NIT before falling in the quarterfinals to Old Dominion.

At Hofstra, Macon helped recruit three New York guards that scored more than 2,000 points in their collegiate careers: Loren Stokes, Antoine Agudio and Charles Jenkins. Jenkins is one of only three individuals to ever win the Haggerty Award three times and went on to play in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Before signing on at Hofstra, Macon also undertook stints as an assistant coach Adelphi, Marist, Lafeyette and Farmingdale State.

Macon graduated in 1994 from Southampton College, a former branch of Long Island University. A star on the hardwood at Southampton, Macon began his collegiate player career at Nassau Community College, where he graduated in second place on the school’s all-time scoring list. He was inducted into Nassau’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012.

Macon and his wife, Pam, have two sons, Eric and Mel.