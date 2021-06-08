Girls: Ursuline scoring guard gets D-I offer
Meghan Casey (Ursuline ’22) has received an offer from Binghamton University. This comes after Casey has had a stellar spring travel circuit campaign for the Empire State Blue Flames. Casey was als...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news