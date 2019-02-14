Upstate playmaker lands offers
Known as one of the top defensive guards in the Section 6 region after locking down many of the area's top playmakers this season, 5'11" guard Willie Lightfoot (Niagara Falls '22) continues to show...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news