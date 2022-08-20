Upstate NY Guard picks up second D-1 offer
Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School guard Jaiden Harrison '24 is starting to gain national exposure from colleges and recruiting. The 6 ‘3” point guard will be a junior this year and was one of the b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news