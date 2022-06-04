Upstate NY guard moves on
East High School Guard Damani Barley ’23 just finished playing for the Eagles led by his father Darrell Barley as head coach. The 6’5’ guard had a fabulous varsity career. Capped off by multiple se...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news