Upstate guard picks up D-1 offers
Saint Joe’s Collegiate Institute Josh Haskell ’22 is a pure athlete whose focus is shooting the basketball. He also can attack his way to the basket and shoot from inside as well. At 6’6”, Haskell ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news