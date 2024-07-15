One of the country's fastest-rising recruits, upstate New York native and blurrish quick 6-foot-1 guard Keyshuan Tillery (New Hampton School, NH ’25) added another high major offer during Peach Jam.

Louisville has now offered Tillery. The offers comes after a sublime performance by Tillery, who scored 23-points on 9-for-10 from the field and handed out six assists to go with two steals in the Albany City Rocks' win over Team Herro.

Now at New Hampton Prep, a traditional New England power, Tillery turned in several games of 30+ points and double-digit assists during his junior season. He's a hard-attacking guard who picks his spots effectively. He plays with a swagger and a mental edge. Tillery is an aggressive defender who applies straitjacket one-on-one defense throughout 94 feet.