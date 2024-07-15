Upstate Guard Garners ACC Offer
One of the country's fastest-rising recruits, upstate New York native and blurrish quick 6-foot-1 guard Keyshuan Tillery (New Hampton School, NH ’25) added another high major offer during Peach Jam.
Louisville has now offered Tillery. The offers comes after a sublime performance by Tillery, who scored 23-points on 9-for-10 from the field and handed out six assists to go with two steals in the Albany City Rocks' win over Team Herro.
Now at New Hampton Prep, a traditional New England power, Tillery turned in several games of 30+ points and double-digit assists during his junior season. He's a hard-attacking guard who picks his spots effectively. He plays with a swagger and a mental edge. Tillery is an aggressive defender who applies straitjacket one-on-one defense throughout 94 feet.
This spring and summer, he's erupted out of obscurity. He holds offers from Ohio State, Northwestern, Syracuse, Cincinnati, Rutgers, Tennessee, Villanova, Florida, Wake Forest, Washington, and a handful of others. Tillery recently visited Florida and was impressed with the campus and the vision of the head coach Todd Golden. Tillery is slated for upcoming visits to Wake Forest (Sept. 6th), Cincinnati (Sept. 13th), and Ohio State (Sept. 20th).
Tillery first started to evolve during his sophomore season at Albany Academy, as he averaged 20 points. Effective at slashing to the rim knifing his way through traffic and using the backboard. Tillery has balance in his game as he's developed a reliable outside shot. Throughout the EYBL circuit, Tillery has impacted multiple areas of the stat sheet consistently. He's able to rebound out of the box effectively and trigger the uptempo attack fresh out of a defensive rebound.
Louisville is on the bounce back, having undergone a pair of downtrodden, dungeon-dwelling seasons. Including an 8-24 overall record in 2023-24, with a 3-17 in the ACC. The program has now hired Pat Kelsey, who signed a five-year contract with Louisville after a 27-8 season at the College of Charleston. The program won back-to-back CAA titles, with Kelsey being named Conference Coach of the Year.