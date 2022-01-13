Upstate 8th grader earns first D1 offer
New York is pumping out prospects these days especially at the lower levels. The sophomore and freshmen classes are very impressive while even some 2026 players have started to stand out. One prosp...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news