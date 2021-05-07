 NYCHoops - Update on proposed NCAA basketball rule changes
Update on proposed NCAA basketball rule changes

The NCAA Men's Basketball Rules Committee will recommend several rules changes to the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which will meet June 3 to discuss proposed changes. There were several significant recommendations.

One recommendation is the assessment of a technical foul for flopping. This would replace the issuance of a warning on a first occurrence of flopping that had been in place for the previous two seasons. The committee felt that the warnings weren't having the desired effect of pushing flopping out of the game. The opposing team would be awarded one free throw, and the offending player would not be assessed a personal foul.

Another key proposal is the counting of timeouts called by teams as media timeouts when applicable. For instance, if a coach calls a timeout at the 18-minute mark, that stoppage would count as the under-16 timeout. The next media timeout wouldn't occur until the under-12 mark. This proposal is an effort to reduce the number of stoppages and improve the flow of games.

Those two recommendations would have the most obvious effect on games, but the committee proposed several other changes as well.

One is the use of technology on the bench. This would allow teams to have access to live and pre-loaded video on the bench, as well as allow the transmission of live stats to the bench. The proposal calls for an in-conference trial period and would only apply to conference games if said conference applies for a waiver request to experiment with the change. In addition, it would be up to the conference to decide what technologies it would allow teams to use on the bench.

In addition, the committee proposed the allowance of shot clocks with tenths of seconds. Use of such clocks would not be required and would be up to the individual schools.

Finally, the committee recommended that the 2022 NIT experiment with allowing a sixth personal foul before disqualification. Under the proposal, players who pick up four fouls in a half would be disqualified for the remainder of the game, so the change basically gives coaches the option to let players who pick up two fouls in the first half continue to play as players would be allowed to commit three fouls in each half before being disqualified.

