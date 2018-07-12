Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-12 19:35:44 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Under Armour: Who the coaches were watching

Corey Evans • BasketballRecruiting.Rivals.com
Basketball Analyst

RANKINGS: 2018 Rivals150 | 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2018 Team | 2018 Position

Zmapov7pe9u8gm41eejp

RELATED: Eric Bossi's Thursday Peach Jam blog

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. – There was no shortage of college coaches out and about at the confines of the LakePoint Sports Complex on Thursday as the first full day of the Under Armour Challenge hit center stage as we recap who some of the top prospects were heavily watched by.

Programs with coaches in attendance: Arizona (head coach), UCLA (head coach), Oregon, USC, Michigan, Villanova, North Carolina, Arizona State

Programs with coaches in attendance: UCLA (head coach), Texas (head coach), Texas A&M (head coach), Georgia, North Caorlina

Programs with coaches in attendance: Miami (head coach), Dayton (head coach), Purdue, Syracuse, Iowa State, Stanford, Arizona, Wake Forest, Georgia, Illinois, Clemson, South Florida, Auburn

Programs with coaches in attendance: Pitt (head coach), UConn (head coach), St. John’s

Programs with coaches in attendance: Tennessee (head coach), Arizona (head coach), Virginia (head coach), South Carolina (head coach), Michigan State (head coach), Clemson (head coach), Kansas (head coach), Duke, Florida State

Programs with coaches in attendance: Kansas (head coach), Kentucky (head coach), Duke, Florida, Villanova

Programs with coaches in attendance: Pitt (head coach), Kentucky (head coach), Louisville, Vanderbilt, Oregon, Florida, St. John’s, Georgia and Stanford

Programs with coaches in attendance: UCLA (head coach), Oregon and Colorado

Programs with coaches in attendance: Providence (head coach), Texas (head coach), Pitt (head coach), Florida, Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee and Vanderbilt

Programs with coaches in attendance: Texas (head coach), Kentucky (head coach), West Virginia (head coach), Pitt (head coach), Kentucky, Vanderbilt, LSU, Xavier, Virginia Tech, Nevada, Illinois

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}