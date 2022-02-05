Undefeated North Rockland on a Tear

After gutting out a pair of dizzying battles over Walter Panas and White Plains at the start of the 2021-22 campaign, undefeated North Rockland (15-0) has now rattled off 10 straight double-digit victories.

It has been some time since the Red Raiders have even had a lead threatened, as they've have dismantled Section 1 foes thoroughly. They've defeated their last three opponents by an average of 19 points.

They've shown relentlessness on the boards and routinely hold foes to under their scoring average.

Aside from Mount Vernon, the traditional and deep NYS program, few Section 1 teams have won as early and often as them.

The team's success has run parallel with the emergence of 2023 combination guard Connor Wein, a proficient scorer with a knack for getting to the rim. Whether he's attacking along the baseline, scoring via the pill up jumper, or bucketing one of his patented corner 3-pointers, Wein has been the source on which North Rockland has leaned.

He's stepped into a more prominent role by embracing contact at the rim and developing as more of a downhill scorer. Wein has been a consistent double-digit scorer, with a recent 14-point performance against Fox Lane.

Marco Evans, an athletic slasher, and double-double threat has been an integral presence in the win streak. He's a menacing and versatile defender who helps get vital stops, triggering transition leak-out buckets.

Aside from a playoff tune-up against Mamaroneck during the final week of the regular season, every game appears easily winnable. The Red Raiders could very well run the table and etch their mark in record book lore with the school's first ever undefeated season.



