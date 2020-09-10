NYCHoops - UNC Basketball Recruiting Mailbag, Part II

UNC Basketball Recruiting Mailbag, Part II
Thanks to everyone who participated in my first experience with a basketball mailbag. North Carolina Tar Heel fans are knowledgable an passionate, and our family here is at the forefront of those areas.
Hopefully this information will be helpful. Andrew and I have concluded the first mailbag on Zoom. I am answering the other half of the questions here. Thanks again, and always feel free to hit me up with any questions that you might have.
ty-heel asks: With Caleb Love probably one and done, do you think Roy would take 2 point guards with the possibility of RJ Davis pulling a Coby White?
Sisk: Let me start by saying I am not speaking for the Carolina coaching staff in any stretch. However, the school of thought is that they are looking for one primary ball handler, and the expectation is that it will either be Hunter Sallis or a reclassified Skyy Clark.
Keep in mind the upcoming once-time transfer waiver by the NCAA that will allow colleges players to leave one program to go to another and play right away if they haven't already transferred before. If R.J. Davis does make a move on the draft board, it will be late in the cycle, and all of the top high school point guards could very well be gone.
I follow ESPN's Jonathan Givony's draft analysis. He is considered the most accurate by most NBA front offices. In his last 2021 mock draft he has Caleb Love at No. 11. No other current players on his roster are on the board. Things can change, but the only slam dunk to go to the league next year in my opinion is Love.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news