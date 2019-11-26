PUTNAM, Conn. - Jaylen Murray had a great seat in the lower bowl to watch UConn upset nationally-ranked Florida last weekend at Gampel Pavilion.

Perhaps in two years the point guard nicknamed “JuJu” will be on the floor wearing a UConn jersey for more victories over ranked opponents.

The 5-foot-11 Class of 2021 prospect has liked what he’s seen from Dan Hurley’s Huskies since the program started to express an interest in him.

“It was good, it was a tough game,” Murray said. “It was great, I liked the atmosphere.”

After generating some mid-major interest while playing at Cardinal Hayes High School in New York, Murray’s stock started to rise this summer averaging about 23 points per game for the NY Lightning over the summer.