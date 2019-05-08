News More News
basketball

UConn in the Mix for 2020 G Hassan Diarra

William S. Paxton
Senior Basketball Writer

PUTNAM, Conn. – Hassan Diarra is making his move at the right time.

The Putnam Science Academy point guard was on the radar of several mid-major programs but his play the past year has pushed him up to the next level.

“I’m not saying we didn’t think he was going to be any good, but he’s way better than we could have ever imagined,” Putnam Science Academy coach Tom Espinosa said.


