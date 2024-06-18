The 2026 recruiting class has officially taken off with the June 15th deadline now passed. D1 programs are now allowed to contact prospects and offer them. We saw so many new scholarships for players over the past 48 hours it’s been hard to keep track.

First up is Long Island superstar 6’5” SG Josh Powell (Archbishop Molloy HS, NY ’26) who continues to prove he’s a serious commodity in 2026. His interest is increasing rapidly. He looks more physical with the ball, his handle keeps improving and Powell looks unstoppable when playing with the Wiz Kids. He has worked extremely hard on his body this offseason. His shot IQ is better; he’s making more threes and the passion to be great is clearly there. We know Mississippi State, Illinois, Texas A&M, LIU, Norfolk State, and Bryant have already offered. We are glad to report he has added Marist and Albany to his growing list.