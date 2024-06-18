The 2026 recruiting class has officially taken off with the June 15th deadline now passed. D1 programs are now allowed to contact prospects and offer them. We saw so many new scholarships for players over the past 48 hours it’s been hard to keep track.
First up is Long Island superstar 6’5” SGJosh Powell (Archbishop Molloy HS, NY ’26) who continues to prove he’s a serious commodity in 2026. His interest is increasing rapidly. He looks more physical with the ball, his handle keeps improving and Powell looks unstoppable when playing with the Wiz Kids. He has worked extremely hard on his body this offseason. His shot IQ is better; he’s making more threes and the passion to be great is clearly there. We know Mississippi State, Illinois, Texas A&M, LIU, Norfolk State, and Bryant have already offered. We are glad to report he has added Marist and Albany to his growing list.
Our next athlete is one of our favorite prospects in the city 6’8” F Oesoemana Sacko St. (St Francis Prep HS, NY ‘26) who has been extremely busy over the past few days speaking with college coaches. He was an ALL-CHSAA selection for the Terriers, looks like one of the premier recruits of the league and has also been awesome on the AAU circuit. We learned Old Dominion, Manhattan, and Marist decided to offer Sacko while UMass as well as Oklahoma State are expressing serious interest. Sacko and Powell are easily top 100 prospects in 2026. It just may take some time for the rest of the world to catch on.