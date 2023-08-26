Two Potential 5-Stars
The offseason allows hard workers to become players, players to become prospects and finally prospects into big time stars. While the process is different for everybody, New York has two very exciting local guards who play out of state. They both have new updates and seem poised for five star rankings.
Our first featured athlete would be 6’5” SG Jayden Forsythe (Westtown School, PA ‘25 )who has spent the offseason running with New Heights Lightning program. He has boosted up his stock a tremendous amount since the spring and has been flying up rankings in 2025. The Brooklyn native has great size, is very physical, contributes in a variety of ways and is a tough shot maker. Forsythe recently hit double digits D1 offers and can now add Texas A&M to his rapidly growing list. We also heard that he plans to line up some visits soon and has been gaining interest with Butler and Ohio State.
The next potential five star prospect in this article will be none other than 6’2” PG Deron Rippey Jr (Blair Academy, NJ ’26). We have been covering his meteoric rise all offseason as he’s impressed players, scouts, writers and several D1 college coaches. Rippey is an elite finisher, has a terrific handle, isn’t afraid of big moments and can lift up his teammates as well. He’s a complete player entering his sophomore year and we expect him to keep improving his trajectory. His offers continue to grow as well as Syracuse and George Washington have both decided to enter the mix. We can’t wait to see what Rippey has in store for his next season at Blair and if he’s able to mirror his success this summer expect to see five stars next to his name.