The offseason allows hard workers to become players, players to become prospects and finally prospects into big time stars. While the process is different for everybody, New York has two very exciting local guards who play out of state. They both have new updates and seem poised for five star rankings.

Our first featured athlete would be 6’5” SG Jayden Forsythe (Westtown School, PA ‘25 )who has spent the offseason running with New Heights Lightning program. He has boosted up his stock a tremendous amount since the spring and has been flying up rankings in 2025. The Brooklyn native has great size, is very physical, contributes in a variety of ways and is a tough shot maker. Forsythe recently hit double digits D1 offers and can now add Texas A&M to his rapidly growing list. We also heard that he plans to line up some visits soon and has been gaining interest with Butler and Ohio State.



