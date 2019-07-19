Two NY Teams @ Adidas Gauntlet Finale
LADERA RANCH, CA--On the first day of the Adidas Boys Gold Gauntlet Finale, the New York Jayhawks and D1 NYC were in action.
2022 point guard Zaire Baines was the star of the early game matchup against Team Teague, where he ushered in 21 points, including five three-pointers to help D1 NYC stay competitive.
The 5-foot-10 guard loves to take what the defense gives him. He never seemed rush, he got to his spots and set up his teammates very well. He has a nice frame that allows him to finish around contact and his jump shot was very accurate on the day.
2022 6-5 post Nicholas Townsend also found himself inside the post raking up 16 points. Guards Baines and Noah Best made his life easy in the lane, but even with his back to the basket, he was able to make plays by overpowering his defender for scores.
The New York Jayhawks 17U squad got some revenge on the first day of the Finale and ended up back in the Sweet 16 after dropping Brookwood Elite 63-56.
Zed Key led all scorers with 18 points and grabbed four rebounds, while Andre Curbelo finished with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.
2020 point-forward Jalen Celestine chipped in nine points, but his impact was greatly felt deep in the fourth. The 6-foot-6 prospect from Long Island Lutheran (NY) knocked down big shots late, including a three-pointer at the top of the key that ultimately put the game away.
The Jayhawks 17U squad moved a step closer to winning the Gauntlet Gold Finale.
The New York Jayhawks 16U squad finished 1-1 on the day with a huge performance from 2022 point guard Max Ragusa.
Last dance of the year 📶🕺🏾 @NYJayhawks @PrepCircuit @MitchellDeAnte pic.twitter.com/EhN8n4ScdU— Max Ragusa (@yoo__max) July 19, 2019
In the first game the Jayhawks dropped to YGC36/Marcus Smart, Ragusa showed off his beautiful passing and ability to get in the lane and finish. He was also very good shooting the ball from various areas on the floor, including the mid-range where he finished with floaters and jumpers.
In the second game, it was a lot of the same for Ragusa, but he got major help from Andres Marrero, who shot very well from outside, and Mohammed Sow, who could not be stopped inside the paint.
The trio lead the Jayhawks to an impressive 66-45 win after being tied at the half, and they move on to the Sweet 16 of the tournament as well.