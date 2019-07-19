LADERA RANCH, CA--On the first day of the Adidas Boys Gold Gauntlet Finale, the New York Jayhawks and D1 NYC were in action.

2022 point guard Zaire Baines was the star of the early game matchup against Team Teague, where he ushered in 21 points, including five three-pointers to help D1 NYC stay competitive.

The 5-foot-10 guard loves to take what the defense gives him. He never seemed rush, he got to his spots and set up his teammates very well. He has a nice frame that allows him to finish around contact and his jump shot was very accurate on the day.

2022 6-5 post Nicholas Townsend also found himself inside the post raking up 16 points. Guards Baines and Noah Best made his life easy in the lane, but even with his back to the basket, he was able to make plays by overpowering his defender for scores.

The New York Jayhawks 17U squad got some revenge on the first day of the Finale and ended up back in the Sweet 16 after dropping Brookwood Elite 63-56.