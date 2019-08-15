Two new offers for Marcus Dyes
Coming off a strong season with Seton Catholic as they once again proved to be among the best in Section 4, 6'2" guard Marcus Dyes '21 took on the AAU season and proved himself to be among the top ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news