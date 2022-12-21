Terrence "Munch" Williams and Khalid Green have decades of experience helping black and brown youth navigate the hurdles associated with sports and with life. Both are esteemed basketball coaches who bring a unique perspective. Each has written a brilliant book where they share their experience to helps kids get a leg up in both sports recruiting and in life.

Our PSA is a book written in journal entry format. The book contains 100 journal entries with "what would you do scenarios" for each. Additionally, there are four reflections or pivotal stops in the book, Introduction, Fork in the Road, Current and Knowledge to my Younger Self. The pivotal reflection pieces are not written as journal entries, rather they bring you closer to the author and help the reader understand his life. GET MORE INFORMATION