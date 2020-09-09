NYCHoops - Twitter New York Wednesday

Twitter New York Wednesday
The end of the summer might signal the start of school but not the end of scholarship offers for both boys and girls. Here are some of the most recent offers and coaching upgrades for New Yorkers.
Johnuel "Boogie" Fland (Archjbishop Stepinac '24) received an offered by Bryant and Siena
New 🔥 6’9 Orlando Wallace @Big_ticket_O w/Offer from St Peters @PeacocksMBB @IonaPrepBBall @RiversideHawks #NYCBasketball pic.twitter.com/uzyTlpfGce— Stacey Davis (@NYCHoopsnball) September 8, 2020
‘24 Eric Mejia 6’3 PG, of the @nygauchos / Cardinal Hayes High School has received an offer from Bryant University. pic.twitter.com/Bf7Qqm0gFa— Coach Croft (@CoachDCroft) September 5, 2020
Congrats to Hoopers NY 2023 PG Nicole Melious of Susan Wagner H.S. gets offer from University of Delaware thanks Coaches @dmelious @WorldExposureWB @nicolemelious10 @FordBjordan24 @NYGHoops @TeamFOOTPRINTZ @ASGR1995 @InsiderExposure @BrandonClayPSB pic.twitter.com/U1T5ZwWD5x— HOOPERS NY (@HOOPERS_NY) September 2, 2020
Congratulations to @CoachKimani on his promotion to 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡. Well deserved‼️#ThisIsUConn pic.twitter.com/zFytK67Fet— UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) September 1, 2020