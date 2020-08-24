NYCHoops - Twitter Monday in New York

Twitter Monday in New York
The new normal has affected basketball recruiting as the COVID-19 pandemic still looms large. Thorough it all, college recruiting didn't come to a complete stop. Let's take a look at recent offers and commitments from New York boys and girls
I am blessed and excited to say that I’ve received an offer from coach penny and the university of Memphis pic.twitter.com/nT99s0MXim— Jai Smith (@jai_smith131) August 24, 2020
SUPER PROUD of 2019 Brooklyn Collegiate grad Caudy Desmornes (@WestNotHoops ‘20) on his commitment to QUEENS COLLEGE‼️ Sky is the limit @CDesmornes— BCLionsHoops (@BCLionsHoops) August 22, 2020
—@CommittedGraph1 - thanks for another dope edit 🐐 @VerbalCommitsD2 @NYCHoopsnball pic.twitter.com/XOv99DjYHK
Blessed to announce my commitment to further my academics and athletics at the prestigious Claremont McKenna College in Southern California (pending admissions). Roll stags! #CaliWay pic.twitter.com/TY7XrAteex— Teddy Mangiarotti (@TMangiarotti9) August 20, 2020
Congratulations to Riverside Hawks 6”6 Guard Jayshane Woodard on his recent offer from (@GoJaspers)#thechurch #weareriverside #NYCUNITED pic.twitter.com/pYyAY9HwBv— Riverside Hawks (@RiversideHawks) August 20, 2020
🥳 Congrats to 2024 Jacob Hogarth for recieving an offer from Maryland! 📈 #MADEAlum pic.twitter.com/zhXAdwaEg7— MADE Hoops®️ (@madehoops) August 20, 2020
Bryant University has offered Ian Jackson 6’6 from the Bronx NY. Jackson will attend Cardinal Hayes HS this upcoming fall. pic.twitter.com/1SSe9x5Ers— Nathan Blue (@Nateblueis4real) August 17, 2020
Big Congratulations to 2022 5’9 Guard Reyna Scott on receiving an offer from @PennStateWBB ‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/iZad4RPbB2— New York Gauchos (@nygauchos) August 9, 2020