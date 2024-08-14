The Overtime Elite league has had success over the past two seasons getting their games on TV and getting prospects to the next level. While it’s still a process to perfecting it there has been a lot of interest from the league in some of our local talent. They have been able to sign a few prospects from the area and now have added 6’5” CG Taj Walters (Greenwich Country Day, CT ’25) .

Walters has been seen in NYC this offseason at several big-time events and on the AAU circuit. He’s a big guard who can affect the game from both spots, score from all three levels, create for others, rebound, and is a tough matchup for any defender. His length, athleticism, toughness, instincts, and high IQ allow him to play freely. We love the confidence he’s playing with, he’s always involved even from the bench, his excitement for the game is contagious and he will be every fan’s favorite player.

The move to OTE is a bold one but that’s the type of prospect Walters is. He hasn’t entered the draft like many of the New Yorkers instead he has signed with the YNG Dreamerz who represent Moravian Prep. While this team has some special guard play which includes Eli and Isacc Ellis brothers, we expect Walters to fit right in. We could see him take more of a leadership role with this club. Don’t be surprised to see him running the offense with shooters all around him.