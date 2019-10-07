News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-07 16:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Townsend Expands His Game

Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

As an undersized power forward a year ago 6’6” big man Nick Townsend (Horace Greeley ‘22) was as dominant as they come averaging over 17 points and 12 rebounds a game as a freshman.Now though Towns...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}