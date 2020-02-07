News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-07 16:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Tough Brooklyn PG Leads By Example

Maurice Wingate • NYCHoops
Publisher
@nychoops

If you’re looking for a rough and rugged point guard to run the show, 5’9” Dontae Prescott (South Shore ’21) is your guy. The junior facilitator is very skilled at finessed table setting for teamma...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}