Only one five-star nationally ranked prospect remains in New York after this summer in the class of 2019. Isaiah Stewart , the No. 6 player in the class, made the first move out of New York to La Lumiere School (IN) last year, then a summer later Cole Anthony would announce his intention to transfer from Archbishop Molloy (NY) and Kofi Cockburn would follow with similar news the very next week.

Anthony, the No. 2 player in the class, announced his intentions to transfer via ESPNU citing the rich history of basketball players coming through the program and the opportunity to play for Hall of Fame coach Steve Smith.

Anthony has been touted as the next big thing in New York by many as he rose up the recruiting rankings and found himself nestled into the top three in 2019. Anthony has offers from schools like Duke, Georgetown, Oregon and more, with interest coming from Kentucky, Kansas and North Carolina.

Cockburn followed suit leaving his post at Christ the King (NY) to join Anthony at Oak Hill (VA). There hasn’t been an official announcement by Cockburn himself other than releasing his top 12 schools through Andrew Slater and confirming the news with him.

The sad trend of New York talent transferring outside of state continues. While respectable and understandable, the moves still damage the New York prep scene as they lose their two biggest stars to Oak Hill (VA).

The last standing 2019 five-star prospect in New York is Aidan Igiehon, a 6-8 power forward playing at Lawrence Woodmere Academy (NY).