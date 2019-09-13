News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-13 14:34:12 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Top NYC guard cuts, transfers & reopens

DeAnte' Mitchell
Special to NYCHoops.net

2020 point guard Kadary Richmond recently narrowed down his list of schools to four with St. John’s, Oregon, Seton Hall and UConn involved back in August. A few weeks later, Richmond has changed hi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}