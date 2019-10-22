Top metro froshs/sophs get lit @ JCNS
BRONX, NY - On Sunday, Jim Couch National Showcase held its annual event at the Mott Haven Educational Complex. The event concluded its weekend with some of the most talented up and coming freshman...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news