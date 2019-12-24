News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-24 16:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Top L.I. guard has eyes on the prize

Maurice Wingate • NYCHoops
Publisher
@nychoops

When you think of the name Sixsmith and Long Island high school basketball you think of three words. They Get Buckets. Mike Sixsmith ’20 has kept the tradition alive as one of the top scorers at Ho...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}