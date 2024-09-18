Top 150 Upstate Recruit Commits

We recently wrote a story about 6’1” PG Keyshuan Tillery (New Hampton School, NH ‘25) and he trimmed his list down to three. In this article, we will feature his teammate 6’7” G Mason Blackwood (New Hampton School, NH ‘25) who announced his college decision today. He narrowed his insanely long list of offers down to just Rutgers and Penn State .

Blackwood is a top Rivals 150 recruit he’s been a mainstay in the rankings for sometime and has even boosted his stock since the spring. While the offers poured in during the offseason his recruitment seemed wide open until recently. His decision to get down to two was tough but Blackwood did he due diligence checking out both campuses. We had no idea where the City Rock superstar was going until around 5pm he announced he will committing to Penn State.

The Nittany Lions have been investing a lot of resources into this area of prospects and to get a player like Blackwood is a home run. He’s got great grades, tons of versatility, can score in bunches plus is an A+ kid off the court. Penn State’s 2025 already has an intriguing 7 footer in their class so they are really off to a strong start and may not be done in the area either.