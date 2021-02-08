NYCHoops - Tom Konchalski: The Passing of a NYC Guru

On Monday, news of NYC veteran scout Tom Konchalski passing from cancer was told through social media, something he never used in life. The social media lines buzz with the news of the guru’s passing. Konchalski a Queens, NY native had just entered hospice care only three days ago prior to his passing.

For decades Tom K. reported on New York City high school basketball through his High School Basketball Illustrated Report. The report was read by hundreds of D1 college coaches. “Others tell you where they’ve been. We tell you where they’re going!” The report was made available by subscription and in print publication only, identifying icons like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and countless others before they became stars. Just last year he had announced his retirement. Today New Yorkers would report on him leaving kind and generous messages of their meeting with the NYC guru.

NYC coaches and players gave their condolences:

Thomas Jefferson HS head Coach Lawrence “Bud” Pollard, “He was significant part of NYC Hoops and we need a Tom K Day to celebrate him across the city every year. We have to have a Tom K day every year across the city.”

Benjamin Cardozo HS head Coach Ron Naclerio, “For a guy that never played, coached or referee he was known by everyone like he was a star in all three jobs. I spent an hour with him at hospice you could tell he was in and out. He reached out with a frail handshake when I was leaving. When I left, I knew that was the last handshake. It was sad, he just turned 74 in January. We all got to go but it would have been nice for him leave at 90 or 99.”

NYC veteran Coach Dwayne “Tiny” Morton, “Tom K was the “Doctor of Basketball”, talking to Tom K always made me feel like I just spoke to my doctor. Whatever he said made you feel good because it came from a great place. He could have said young man you are not a D1 player and you would have believed him. But that was never his profession. He gave hope to everyone he spoke to! The handshake the eye contact! He was basically a walking encyclopedia.”

NBA Rafer Alston, “It saddens all of us from NYC, especially the basketball world. Tom is everything to high school basketball through our state and the city. He respected all of us and treated all of us with the upmost respect and he will be truly, missed.”

NBA Tobias Harris, “A sad day with the news about Tom Konchalski. I can still remember the first time I met Tom after an 11U All Star game. As he crushed my hand, he told me that I could be a great player one day. Tom was a legend to all young kids, especially in the NYC area. I remember guys on the team asking, “What he say to you? He had that type of impact. Years later, at 5 Star hearing him talk in front of about 500 campers saying, “Maybe 1 or 2 at this camp will make the NBA” words that stuck with me. The game lost a great one. Rest in Peace Tom Konchalski.”

Audio Interview: Konchalski on the effect of COVID-19 on sports