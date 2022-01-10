TIP OF THE HAT TOP PEFORMERS

MASSAPEQUA, N Y -The Tip of the Hat Hoops Classic was held at the Li Sports Dome in Massapequa this past Sunday and hosted by Gary Charles. This event featured 6 teams ranked on our Long Island rankings, two major CHSAA programs and more. Here were the top performers of the day.

Kings Park over SJB 57-56 6” G Jon Borkowski ‘22 was named game MVP after scoring 17 points and helping the Kingsmen gut out a victory over the Cougars. The Kings Park Quarterback created some turnovers, grabbed a few key rebounds, and had timely buckets when they really needed them. Borkowski and company have handled business all season and continue prove why they should rise in the rankings.

Deandre Blagrove flanked by Gary Charles

Malverne over Center Moriches 62-34 6’4” F Deandre Blagrove ‘22 was just too much for the Red Devils who couldn’t get anything going all game. Blagrove is a multi-sport athlete and one of the most physical prospects on the Island. He and the rest of the Mules played well and will look to build off this momentum in the Nassau playoffs. Baldwin over Bishop Loughlin 71-68 6’3” G Josh Petion ‘23 was named MVP in the biggest win of the day. The Bruins lead by Head Coach Darius Burton continued their phenomenal start to the season and were able to hold off the pesky Lions. They got several good performances, but Petion was huge and finished with 16 points 6 rebounds 4 assists and 3 steals. He’s a guy who should start to his college recruitment increase.