SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, NY- It was wall to wall action at the More than a Game Back 2 School H.S. Preseason Invitational on Sunday as the semifinals featured 4 teams with championship dreams.

In the opener Eagle Academy took on Brooklyn Law and Tech, while the second matchup saw John Bowne going up against Brooklyn Collegiate.

With so much on the line we at NYCHoops.net made our way over to the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Queens to take in the action and here now is a recap of what took place on Sunday morning.





Brooklyn Law and Tech 55- Eagle Academy 53

For much of the first half it was all about what Law and Tech did right as the PSAL A Division power saw everyone get into the scoring action as Isaiah Folk ‘21 and Kamari Ware ‘21 each draining threes at the start, and once the main stars got going soon after the Jets found themselves flying high.

Davonta Cook ‘19 wasn’t doing much in terms of scoring but he was pushing the tempo and getting others involved, and with Joseph Pena ‘19 finding the hot hand as the half went on to the tune of 15 points, Law and Tech saw the lead grow to double digits.

If there was a bright spot for Eagle in the first 16 minutes it was DeMarco Watson ‘20 as the St. Raymond’s transfer was proving to be able to get into driving lanes and finish, though the deficit at the half for Eagle Academy was still at 35-22.

Eagle did a better job of rotating defensively and not give up as many open looks from three in the second half with Pena and Ware each only hitting on one a piece, while offensively they were more efficient as Julian Avila ‘19 and Mike Caldero ‘20 pushing the tempo and scoring up court in transition allowed them to get within 46-39 with just over 5 minutes to play.

The Jets though were able to get Cook going offensively as he weaved his way to the basket to score a pair of big buckets and get the lead back up to 11.

Moving the ball around the court and making sure they limited Eagle Academy’s possessions meant FT’s for Law and Tech in which they struggled at times to give Eagle life as it became a two possession game with just over a minute to go.

A made Joshua Williams ‘20 three would get Eagle as close as they had been in the game with 7.7 seconds left at 53-51 and then an immediate foul put Calvin Jenkins ‘20 on the line for 2 FT’s, though he had just missed a pair seconds before so his confidence had to be questioned.

Jenkins though calmly stepped up and knocked both FT’s down to up the Jets lead to 55-51, and even though they inexplicably fouled with 0.2 left with Williams hitting two from the charity stripe it wasn’t enough as Brooklyn Law and Tech did just enough to hold on and take the 55-53 victory.

Pena showed why he could be among the top scorers in the PSAL this season as the senior had 21 points for the winners, with Ware adding 11 and Jenkins chipping in with 9 for the Jets.

For Eagle Academy in the loss it was Watson who had 18 points, while Edwin Santiago ‘21 had 12 points of his own in the defeat.