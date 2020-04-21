Four-star Kyree Walker is the latest prospect to skip out on college to chase his NBA dreams. What’s next for him? That and more in today’s edition of the Three-Point-Play.

The latest well-known high school prospect to announce he’s skipping college as he chases his dreams of playing professionally is Kyree Walker.

A 6-foot-5 wing from California who last played in high school for Phoenix (Ariz.) Hilcrest during the 2018-19 season, Walker announced Monday that he’ll spend the next year training with trainer Frank Mastrisciono in California as part of his BX Chameleon program. It’s the same path that another four-star 2020 wing, Marjon Beauchamp is taking.

Let’s talk about Walker because he’s certainly been a lightning rod that sparks lively debate of all types. He’s certainly been a hot topic on social medias for years now. Formerly ranked in the top 20, we’ve currently got Walker as a non-ranked four-star prospect because he did not play during the 2019-20 season. He has good size, he is strong, he is pretty athletic and he’s got a track record for showing up to compete in any event he’s invited to, so he’s proven that he’s got love for the game and that he plays hard.

On the other hand, an argument can be made that his development had hit a plateau and flattened a bit over the last year or year and a half. As others caught up to him physically, he didn’t seem to enjoy the same dominance that he had in his early years.

We spent much of the winter debating which college opportunities were legitimate and which weren’t, but now that’s immaterial. The bigger discussion here is that there are more and more opportunities and routes for prospects who don’t feel that the college route is best for them and Walker is the latest to make run of it.

This next year is certainly going to be an interesting one for the BX Chameleon program. If Walker, Beauchamp or both work their way into the 2021 Draft then it’s reasonable to expect more to go that route. If not, then there will be no shortage of people lining up to point fingers and place blame.