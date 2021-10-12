BRONX, NY – With the threat of COVID-19 still in the air and the PSAL’s extreme restrictions during the regular season, the Test the Waters Invitational and The Preview may be the last time we may see Public schools versus any other league schools this season. The extremely competitive games held at St. Raymond’s HS on Monday and turned out to be hype makers and breakers for a few teams. Here are brief recaps.

St. Francis Prep spanks Immaculate Conception (NJ), 62 – 42

Joshua Pascarelli and Latiek Briscoe led the way with 16 points and 12 points, respectively. Justin Price was high man for the New Jersey squad with 12 points & 5 rebs.

Cardinal Hayes handles St. Peter’s Prep (NJ), 49 – 42

Big man Tobe Awaka was a man amongst boys as he paced the Cardinals with 12 points & 8 rebs

Christ the King skids into a 59 – 58 loss to Immaculate Conception (NJ)

Andrew Rodriguez

Andrew Rodriguez and Justin Price were IC’s high scorers with13 points and 12 points, respectively. Brandon Williams led the way for the CTK Royals with 20 points and 12 rebs.

Fordham Prep Clips Xaverian, 46 – 42

Tommy Whelan

Tommy Whelan was high man for Prep with 16 points and 2 rebs with teammate Omari Ward adding 10 points.

Mt. Saint Michael stuns Thomas Jefferson, 46 – 45

Noah Best

Noah Best with 13 points, 5 rebs and Jalen Lyn’s 8 points put the hurt to the Orange Wave. Tristan Davis was the high man for Jeff with 19 points.

Iona Prep beaches South Shore, 52 – 51

RJ Greene

The Gaels force win was fueled by a double-double from R.J. Greene (15 points, 10 rebs, 3 assists) and Blaise New’s 14 points. Davin Francis paced the Vikings with 17 points.

St. Raymond’s clips Wings in no-fly zone, 66 – 55

Isaiah Philbert

Isaiah Philbert (22 points, 3 rebs) and Brand Stores (16 points) were the Ravens high scorers. C.J. Riley was the lead scorer for Wings Academy with 16 points.

