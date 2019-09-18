The second coming of Jose Cuello
It came as a shock to many when after the first couple of games of the high school season a year ago that 6'1" guard Jose Cuello '21 decided to leave Wings Academy and transfer out west to Trinity ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news