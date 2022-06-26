The Rising Star of Qin Pang
On Sunday, one of the best matchups of the day at the CHSAA Team Camp featured Christ the King HS vs Cardinal Hayes HS. In an effortless performance 6’9” F Qin Fang Pang (Christ the King HS ‘24) sh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news