Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-11 16:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Return of Aidan Hilderbrand

Awz0uq2xqdcibuuaesgi
M. Wingate
Maurice Wingate • NYCHoops.net
@nychoops
Publisher

The Iona Prep Gaels were set to have a major impact in the CHSAA Class “AA” league this season but when 6’5” Aidan Hilderbrand ‘20 went down and out things went sideways. “In the Cardinal Hayes gam...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}