The Return of Aidan Hilderbrand
The Iona Prep Gaels were set to have a major impact in the CHSAA Class “AA” league this season but when 6’5” Aidan Hilderbrand ‘20 went down and out things went sideways. “In the Cardinal Hayes gam...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news