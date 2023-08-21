ST. ALBANS, NY – The 11th season’s More Than a Game (M.T.G.) tournament at Archie Spigner Park was as sizzling as the weather. For most teams, it was all about winning but for NYC Finest, losing was not an option. Only winning back-to-back championship would do. On Sunday, they accomplished that goal, defeating a very competitive ABU Elite, 62 – 59

NYC Finest jumped ahead early behind scoring from Jaden James (Vermont Academy ‘24) and inside work by Josiah Salmon (Bowne ’24). ABU Elite countered with offense from Aiden Zamor (Forest Hills ‘25) and 6’5” Nevion Legree (Scanlon ‘25) but that would not be enough to bypass the Finest who led 34 – 31 at the half.