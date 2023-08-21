The reigning, defending, undisputed M.T.G. champions
ST. ALBANS, NY – The 11th season’s More Than a Game (M.T.G.) tournament at Archie Spigner Park was as sizzling as the weather. For most teams, it was all about winning but for NYC Finest, losing was not an option. Only winning back-to-back championship would do. On Sunday, they accomplished that goal, defeating a very competitive ABU Elite, 62 – 59
NYC Finest jumped ahead early behind scoring from Jaden James (Vermont Academy ‘24) and inside work by Josiah Salmon (Bowne ’24). ABU Elite countered with offense from Aiden Zamor (Forest Hills ‘25) and 6’5” Nevion Legree (Scanlon ‘25) but that would not be enough to bypass the Finest who led 34 – 31 at the half.
To start the second half, NYC Finest increased its advantage to7 points as Preston Merrick (Hotchkiss School (CT) ’26) scored quickly. ABU Elite retaliated as Fabian Wheatley (Knox School ‘24) put both passing and shooting skills on display. With 8:55 left in regulation, ABU took its first lead.
That lead was short lived as NYC Finest came roaring back to knot the game at 49 with 5 minutes left in regulation, spearheaded by a new and improved James. NYC Finest moved back out front with Zamor crashing the boards but a trey by Kaden Smith kept ABU within a point with 19 ticks left in the game but a turnover at the 10 second mark proved to be ABU Elite’s demise. Free throws by Jamere Russell sealed the win for NYC Finest.
James earned MVP honors for the defending champion NYC Finest with a game high 20 points with Salmon adding 12 points. Zamor paced ABU Elite with 15 points with a contribution of 13 points from Legree.