The Patrick School slows down Stepinac

NEW ROCHELLE, NY - The final game of the New York vs New Jersey Catholic League showcase featured two prominent programs in the Northeast Stepinac and The Patrick School. Each squad has excellent coaches, are close to the top 25 nationally and have very sought-after prospects. This game was the deciding factor of which state won after splitting the first two games. While the anticipation for this game was great unfortunately the play wasn’t. These teams really struggled to get anything going offensively and after three good looks at the buzzer The Patrick School was able to hold off Stepinac for a 33-32 win. Here’s the recap.

The teams tried to find their footing early but ended tied 2-2 at the 5:20 mark. Stepinac went 1/2 from the line when the Patrick School nailed its first three. The Celtics got another score when 6’1” HG Boogie Fland ‘24 knocked down a three-pointer cutting the lead to 9-6. Both teams scored but didn’t couldn’t get anything to fall after that as TPS took a 11-8 lead after 1.

The defense for both sides were really forcing each other into bad shots as TPS still lead 11-8 at the 5:26 mark. Fland finally broke it with a 3 but the Celtics answered with an 8-0 run. They converted a big and1 from 6’2” G Korbyn Samuels ‘23 and were now up 19-11 late in the second. Stepinac couldn’t find any points until they knocked down a pair of three throws and found themselves down 19-13 at the half.

The Crusaders despite their struggles got tough and converted some free throws getting the lead down to 1. Celtics got a monster dunk from Samuels to end their drought and were up 21-19 late in the third. Stepinac got a big put back then Fland hit a deep three to put them up 24-21. Samuels converted 1/2 from line then got a steal which led to 6’1” G Isaia Griffin ‘22 finishing off an And1 to put The Patrick School back up 25-24 after three.

While the Celtics only had 6 in the 3rd, they still had the lead until Stepinac hit a jumper. The Crusaders gave up a layup, continued not find quality shots and we’re now down 27-26 at the 4:38 mark. Fland hit a jumper then found a teammate for hoop when Griffin connected on 3 for The Patrick School. Stepinac called a time out now tied 30-30 at the 2:17 mark.

Samuels got to the line made 1/2, the Crusaders got the go ahead bucket after rattling one in. The Celtics got a clean look but missed and that’s when Griffin cut across the box for a tip in to give then a 33-32 lead. Stepinac got three quality looks like time expired and couldn’t win the game. Griffin who had the game winner had 12 with Samuels adding 10. Fland who had some nice moments finished with 12 for the Crusaders.



