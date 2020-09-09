NYCHoops - The Fall of COVID-19 in New York

New Yorkers limped through the summer as the COVID-19 pandemic ravished through the recruiting hopes of many talented but underexposed student athletes. Unable to show their wears, the usually productive live periods were reduced to virtual visits with college coaches and edited performance tapes instead of real life show and prove.

With the CHSAA and PSAL either delaying or postponing their fall season and making no determination as to what will become of winter sports, hundreds of student-athletes and their parents are left in an indefinite holding pattern. For many who cannot afford to pay for college or are unable to secure academic scholarships, an athletic scholarship was the only way out and up the latter of success. It was the only way to keep the dream alive.

Let’s be honest. The vast majority of kids have the realistic or unrealistic dream of playing in the NBA or at least earning a living by playing professional basketball outside the United States. There are others who get a reality check while in college or before college and go after the more realistic and practical goal of earning a college degree for free. Either way, keeping hope alive relies on playing high school basketball and obtaining a scholarship.

COVID-19 has thrown the proverbial monkey wrench into the system. It has ruined plan A, which in many cases is also plan B. If there are no winter sports, what then? Will parents start weighing the pros and cons of different high school leagues. What are the risks/rewards, financially and academically?