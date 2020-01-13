BRONX, NY – Some of the northeast’s top talent played in day 2 of the Empire Invitational and D-I college coaches including Kentucky’s John Calipari was on site to watch them play. On Sunday at Mt. Saint Michael HS, NYCHoops.net was on hand to check out the final day of action.

Albany Academy Handles Hayes, 61 – 51

NOBODY IS SAFE WHEN ANDRE STEPS ON THE FLOOR 😱 @andrejackson111 @EmpireInvite pic.twitter.com/DKyUjvHB9o — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) January 12, 2020

Playing against 6’8” UConn bound Andre Jackson ’20 was a problem for Cardinal Hayes but problems can be solved. Playing against Jackson and his younger brother 6’3” Marcus Jackson ‘21 is more than a problem, it was an issue for the Bronx school. Shooting a dismal 25% in the first half, versus 60% by Albany Academy, the Jackson brothers were besting the Cardinals in transition and scoring high percentage shots. The Cardinals were able to match the Cadets intensity on the boards and clutch shots from 5’10” Julien Soumaoro ‘20 and 6’5” Toby Awaka ‘22 kept Hayes in the hunt, only down 26 – 19.

MVP Marcus Jackson & brother Andre Jackson (M. Wingate)

The Jackson Brothers turned up the heat in the second quarter, especially Marcus as Albany Academy hoped to put Hayes away early. The Cardinals resisted with perimeter shots from Soumaoro and interior work from 6’4” Tylik Weeks ‘22 but for Hayes the Cadet’s puzzle was still unsolved. In a 9 point hole to begin the fourth quarter, Soumaoro and Awake tried to spark Hayes but with 6’7” Shemani Fuller ‘20 having a less than stellar game (8 points & 5 rebounds) it was an uphill battle. Marcus Jackson won MVP honors for Albany Academy with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists. Andre Jackson added 16 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. Awaka paced Cardinal Hayes with 16 points and 11 rebounds with Soumaoro contributing 14 points

Rutgers Prep (NJ) hand Stepinac second loss, 81 – 68

MVP Trey Paterson (M. Wingate)

After receiving an ole fashioned homecourt beat down by St. Raymond a few days ago, one would expect Archbishop Stepinac mercilessly take it out on the Argonauts. Even though the Crusaders were once again without Duke-bound A.J. Griffin ’21 due to injury, they still had 6’1” North Carolina-commit R.J. Davis ‘20 and talented supporting cast. Instead of being Stepinac’s whipping post, Rutgers Prep instead handed them their second straight loss. Both teams shot poorly in the first half but the Argonauts won the math equation by putting up more shot than Stepinac. Davis did a good job in the first half as a facilitator while leading the team in points, rebounds and assists however defensively, Stepinac had no answer for 6’1” Trey Patterson ‘21 and 6’3” Ryan Pettit ‘22 The Crusaders trailed at the half, 38 – 24 with Rutgers Prep gaining momentum. Playing against the Argonauts was like dealing with a leaky boat with multiple holes and but so many hands. 6’8” Malcolm Chimezie ‘21 held it down for the Stepinac on the boards but was no match versus Otega Owen ‘22 and Patterson. Davis stepped up his offensive intensity but Rutgers Prep countered with buckets from Patterson and 6’8’ Noah Harris ‘21. Down by 14 at the end of three quarters and substantial help from its role players, the Crusaders eventually folded. Patterson netted a double-double (25 points & 10 rebounds) for Rutgers Prep earning MVP honors. Nico Gallete added 17 points and 9 rebounds with Harris posting 15 points and 5 rebounds. Davis led Stepinac with 28 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists

Our Savior Lutheran Tops Westtown School (PA), 70 – 60

Posh Alexander (M. Wingate)

This contest was an all out above-the-rim, jump on the floor dog fight from tip off until final buzzer. OSL took a slight early lead most due to the work of 6’0” St. John’s commit Posh Alexander ‘20 and 6’10” Pittsburgh-commit Max Amadasun ’20. Westtown retaliated by dominating boards and with baskets from 6’8” Noah Collier ‘20 and 6’4” TJ Berger ‘20. Although Westtown won the first half battle of the boards, Our Savior Lutheran won the hustle points war and led at the half 30 – 24. Collier was steady Eddie for Westtown and the addition of 6’5” Jalen Warley ‘21 and 6’11” Franck Kepnang ‘21 to their stat sheet kept the Pennsylvania school in the hunt. OSL countered with a balanced offensive attack from Alexander, 6’4” Dylan Wusu ‘20 and Jaquan Sanders that proved to be a lethal injection for Westtown. Alexander won MVP honors doing what point guards do finishing with 20 points, 8 assists, 5 steals and 4 rebounds. Addae-Wusu finished with 12 points and 4 rebounds. Collier was the high scorer for Westtown with 19 points & 6 rebounds.

