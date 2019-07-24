The 2019 SmartBall Classic is set and ready to get started during the first week of August. The event will feature some of the top public school and catholic school teams and players throughout the Metropolitan area





(24) Teams

Format: Single Game Elimination

Dates: August 5th - 22

Location: Lincoln Playground

Harlem, N.Y.





Game Times:

6:30PM & 8:00PM

*Regulation Games

IG: @smartballnyc



