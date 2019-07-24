The 2019 SmartBall Classic is Coming
The 2019 SmartBall Classic is set and ready to get started during the first week of August. The event will feature some of the top public school and catholic school teams and players throughout the Metropolitan area
(24) Teams
Format: Single Game Elimination
Dates: August 5th - 22
Location: Lincoln Playground
Harlem, N.Y.
Game Times:
6:30PM & 8:00PM
*Regulation Games
IG: @smartballnyc
SMARTBALL CLASSIC 2019 TEAMS
*Patrick School
*Scanlan
*St. Raymond’s
*South Shore
*Boys & Girls
*Iona Prep
*Curtis
*Eagle Acad.
*Mater Dei Prep
*T. Jefferson
*Hayes
*BK Collegiate
*Loughlin
*BK Law & Tech
*Cardozo
*Newburgh
*Bedford Academy
*Longwood Prep
*LaSalle
*Mount Vernon
*WHEELS
*St. Marys’ (LI)
*Our Savior Lutheran
*John Bowne