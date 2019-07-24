News More News
The 2019 SmartBall Classic is Coming

Maurice Wingate • NYCHoops
The 2019 SmartBall Classic is set and ready to get started during the first week of August. The event will feature some of the top public school and catholic school teams and players throughout the Metropolitan area


(24) Teams

Format: Single Game Elimination

Dates: August 5th - 22

Location: Lincoln Playground

Harlem, N.Y.


Game Times:

6:30PM & 8:00PM

*Regulation Games

IG: @smartballnyc


SMARTBALL CLASSIC 2019 TEAMS  

*Patrick School

*Scanlan

*St. Raymond’s

*South Shore

*Boys & Girls

*Iona Prep

*Curtis

*Eagle Acad.

*Mater Dei Prep

*T. Jefferson

*Hayes

*BK Collegiate

*Loughlin

*BK Law & Tech

*Cardozo

*Newburgh

*Bedford Academy

*Longwood Prep

*LaSalle

*Mount Vernon

*WHEELS

*St. Marys’ (LI)

*Our Savior Lutheran

*John Bowne

