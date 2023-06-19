The 1st Annual PSAL Team Camp
BROOKLYN, NY – On Saturday, the Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL) did something it has never done before. It hosted a College Exposure Showcase during the summer live period. The camp was held at the BK Post 2, a new basketball facility. The turnout of college coaches was substantial.
Newly appointed PSAL Sports coordinator Lee Church spoke exclusively with NYCHoops.net about the impetus for such an event. "Our goal in the PSAL is to create spaces where our student athletes can display their talents and coaches can utilize that space to further connect with their student athletes as well as work on their craft of coaching.”
According to Church, the event was also a way for young referees to hone their craft and for players to take advantage for the final live period and show their skills in front of college coaches and scouting services. "We believe in the two A’s,” said Church. Academics and athletics,” he said.
All the participants played hard and showcased their wares. Here are some of the standouts and other notables:
STANDOUTS:
Tristan Davis (Thomas Jefferson’25) – The 5’9” point guard was excellent at controlling tempo. He did this with superior ballhandling and snaking his way to the rim and to the foul line. Davis is tough on defense and possesses the Dawg that his coach Lawrence Pollard requires.
Kyle Dhu (Brooklyn Law & Tech ’24) – At 6’3” Dhu pair athleticism with superior shooting ability. He could either be a pure shooting guard or more of a wing player. He definitely caught our eye early.
Kezie Ukwuani (Cardozo ’24) – The hardest working player on the floor, the 6’4” forward is the must-have blue collar guy that every team needs. Whether it was crashing the boards or scoring off of put backs, Ukwuani did it all and then some.
Devin Louisson (Susan Wagner ’25) – If a pass first point guard is what you seek, look no further than the 5’11” PG from Staten Island.
Scotty Lee (Boys & Girls ’24) – The 6’4” SG/SF can score at all three positions and has good ballhandling skills and was 3rd in the conference in scoring.
Kalel Lawson (Eagle Academy BX ’26) – High energy point guard who displayed his ability to mix it up out the box. The aggressive 5’11” point guard is an ample scorer and floor general.
Taj Bryant & Eddie Munyak (Eagle Academy II ’24) – The dynamic guard duo returns hoping once again to reach the pinnacle of PSAL basketball. The chemistry is still there.
OTHER NOTABLES:
6’2” Ka’ron Whitehead & 6’3” Keysaun Murray (Brooklyn Law & Tech ’24)
6’6” Jada Swain (South Shore ’26)
6'5" Tori Babs-Ogundeji (Brooklyn Collegiate '25)
6’5” Ahmad Torrence (Thurgood Marshall Academy ’25)
6’3” Chase Beasley & 6’1” Louikenson Exantus (Canarsie ’25)
6’0” Elijah King (Eagle Academy ‘26)
6’2” Jack Vasquez (Forest Hills ’24)
5’10” Daniel Ogunleye & Jamel Scott (Epic HS South ’24)
6’0” Christian Baskerville (Campus Magnet ‘’24)
6’3” Remmiel Simon (Erasmus Hall ’24)