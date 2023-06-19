BROOKLYN, NY – On Saturday, the Public Schools Athletic League (PSAL) did something it has never done before. It hosted a College Exposure Showcase during the summer live period. The camp was held at the BK Post 2, a new basketball facility. The turnout of college coaches was substantial.

Newly appointed PSAL Sports coordinator Lee Church spoke exclusively with NYCHoops.net about the impetus for such an event. "Our goal in the PSAL is to create spaces where our student athletes can display their talents and coaches can utilize that space to further connect with their student athletes as well as work on their craft of coaching.”

According to Church, the event was also a way for young referees to hone their craft and for players to take advantage for the final live period and show their skills in front of college coaches and scouting services. "We believe in the two A’s,” said Church. Academics and athletics,” he said.

All the participants played hard and showcased their wares. Here are some of the standouts and other notables: