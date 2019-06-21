News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-21 15:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Thayne stays local and commits to America East power

Yrlqadrfxsj5mmawsyx2
Mike Libert • NYCHoops
Staff

Sometimes the program and the school that comes and recruits you first is the perfect fit which is exactly what the case was for 6'2" forward Logan Thayne (Hoosick Falls '20).She ended up having a ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}