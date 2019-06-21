Thayne stays local and commits to America East power
Sometimes the program and the school that comes and recruits you first is the perfect fit which is exactly what the case was for 6'2" forward Logan Thayne (Hoosick Falls '20).She ended up having a ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news