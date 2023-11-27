Thanksgiving Invitational Action
BROOKLYN, NY – The regular season got jumpstarted on Saturday at the Thanksgiving Invitational hosted by Brooklyn Collegiate. NYCHoops.net was on hand to check out the action.
Brooklyn Collegiate Lions put down Stevenson, 66 – 55
A steady diet of offense from 5’11" Jaylen Waters ’25 proved to be too much for Stevenson. The junior earned MVP honors, but the team’s success was due to a collective effort. Buckets and point guard skillfulness by 6’0" Flavio Jean ‘25 along with inside play from 6’5” Toribola Babs-Ogundeji ’25 gave Brooklyn Collegiate a 28 – 20 advantage at the half.
Stevenson stayed within striking distance as 6’8” Tristan Burth ’24 dominated in the paint with 5’10" Justin Delapaz ’25 adding aerial support. The Lions tightened the defensive clamps on Stevenson in the third quarter and heading into the final quarter and maintained a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. Stevenson was unable to recover.
Waters led undefeated Brooklyn Collegiate with 20 points with Babs-Ogundeji adding 11 points. Delapaz was the high scorer for Stevenson with 13 points.
Clinton Grace (MD) lands on top of South Shore, 61 – 48
South Shore opened its season with a surprising loss to Maryland’s Clinton Grace. Leading from start to finish, Grace was paced by an MVP performance from 6’4” Ohiozoje Owinje ’26. They were also outplayed by the guard duo of 6’2” Isaiah Buckley ‘24 and 5’10 Ky Massey ‘24. South Shore received output from center Asher Elson ’25 in the first half but the Vikings found themselves in a 28 – 15 hole to start the third quarter. South Shore tried to claw itself back into the game, but a porous defense left them mostly trading baskets before the clock struck zero.
Owinje was the high scorer for Clinton Grace with Buckley adding 14 points. Asher led South Shore with a game high 17 points.
In Other Action:
Chaminade Over J.F. Kennedy, 61 - 52 (MVP Devin Dillon)
Broome Street Tops W.H.E.E.L.S., 63 - 54 (MVP Sam Acevedo)
OSL Prep Whups Prestige Prep (NJ), 117 - 66