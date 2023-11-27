BROOKLYN, NY – The regular season got jumpstarted on Saturday at the Thanksgiving Invitational hosted by Brooklyn Collegiate. NYCHoops.net was on hand to check out the action.

A steady diet of offense from 5’11" Jaylen Waters ’25 proved to be too much for Stevenson. The junior earned MVP honors, but the team’s success was due to a collective effort. Buckets and point guard skillfulness by 6’0" Flavio Jean ‘25 along with inside play from 6’5” Toribola Babs-Ogundeji ’25 gave Brooklyn Collegiate a 28 – 20 advantage at the half.

Stevenson stayed within striking distance as 6’8” Tristan Burth ’24 dominated in the paint with 5’10" Justin Delapaz ’25 adding aerial support. The Lions tightened the defensive clamps on Stevenson in the third quarter and heading into the final quarter and maintained a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. Stevenson was unable to recover.

Waters led undefeated Brooklyn Collegiate with 20 points with Babs-Ogundeji adding 11 points. Delapaz was the high scorer for Stevenson with 13 points.

