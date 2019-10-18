Diarra discusses his feelings for the Aggies with Rivals.com. “I have a good relationship with Coach Buzz [Williams],” he said. “I feel like there is an opportunity for me to go in and play right away. I like the playing style.”

Texas A&M got its guy on Friday in the form of four-star guard Hassan Diarra. The Rivals150 senior committed following his visit to the SEC program which gives Buzz Williams an immediate weapon in the backcourt that impacts the game on both ends.

He chose Texas A&M over Georgia and Indiana. He is rated as the 73rd best prospect in the 2020 class and as the 18th best lead guard prospect nationally. Standing over 6-foot-2 and equipped with long arms and bringing a blue-collared approach to the court, Diarra fits the ethos of exactly what Buzz Williams has come to expect out of his standout guards at his previous coaching stops at Marquette and Virginia Tech.

Diarra is a point of attack guard that brings great physicality to the backcourt. He is a premier defender that has improved in the shot making department but is more about creating for others and completing the smaller tasks in order for his team to reap success.

Running with the PSA Cardinals’ program this summer, Diarra was a steady facilitator out top. A complete box score filler, Diarra posted per-gamer averages of 13.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.3 steals on the Nike circuit

He becomes the second member of Texas A&M’s 2020 class. Next fall, Hayden Hefner, a bouncy scoring guard will join him in College Station as Williams and his staff will look to add further to its first full recruiting class at the SEC program.