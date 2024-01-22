FRESH MEADOWS, NY – The NYCHoops.net #6 Monsignor Scanlan Crusaders are a team on the come-up. A win on the road against the #5 ranked St. Francis Prep Terriers on Sunday would have propelled the Bronx squad into top five status.

The Crusaders hounded the Terriers for four quarters and came within inches of a victory, but St. Francis Prep beat back Scanlan en route to a 53 – 52 win.

The Terriers established their dominance early with a balance scoring attack led by 5’11” Troy Fason ‘26. Scanlon countered with offense spearheaded by 6’3” Eric Fagin ‘25 and 6’6” Nasir Rodriguez ‘24.