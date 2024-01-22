Terriers Keep Scanlan at Bay
FRESH MEADOWS, NY – The NYCHoops.net #6 Monsignor Scanlan Crusaders are a team on the come-up. A win on the road against the #5 ranked St. Francis Prep Terriers on Sunday would have propelled the Bronx squad into top five status.
The Crusaders hounded the Terriers for four quarters and came within inches of a victory, but St. Francis Prep beat back Scanlan en route to a 53 – 52 win.
The Terriers established their dominance early with a balance scoring attack led by 5’11” Troy Fason ‘26. Scanlon countered with offense spearheaded by 6’3” Eric Fagin ‘25 and 6’6” Nasir Rodriguez ‘24.
6’8” Oesoemana Sacko ‘26 scoring mid-range and, in the paint, joined Fason in the second quarter and at the half, SFP led 33 – 21 at the half.
To the Crusaders credit, they made a concerted effort in the third and fourth quarters to close the gap. This was due to stellar three-point shooting from 6’5” Nevion Legree ‘25 along with increase defensive pressure.
With 2:30 left to play, Scanlan’s deficit was a mere 2 points. A free-throw by Rodriquez cut narrowed St. Francis Prep’s advantage to one point. A minute remained and the Crusaders had possession but lock down defense by the Terriers forced Scanlan to eat two time outs without getting off another shot. Game, set, match: St. Francis Prep wins.
Fason led St. Francis Prep with 18 points with Sacko scoring a double-double that included 13 points. Legree paced Scanlan with 14 points.