NYCHoops - Terrier Nation Swat Killer Bees; Win HS Madness Chip

WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY - Sophomore Josh Pascarelli and Junior Jaden Daughtry led the way with 12 points each as Terrier Nation (featuring players from St Francis Prep) held on 60-58 to win the first annual NY HS MADNESS Boys Basketball Tournament over the Orange Killer Bees (featuring players from Thomas Jefferson)

Daughtry a 6’6 Junior was named the CO-MVP of the game with 7 rebounds as well and is hearing from Hofstra, Air Force and Davidson. His stock could go up this summer as he plans to run with the NY Jayhawks of the Adidas Gauntlet.