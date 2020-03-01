BRONX, NY- While Archbishop Stepinac may feature players committed to North Carolina and Duke in R.J. Davis '20 and A.J. Griffin '21 respectively, it proved to be a true team performance for the Crusaders in Saturday afternoon's CHSAA Archdiocese of New York title game against St. Raymond.

Davis and Griffin both were solid with 18 and 17 points, but it was the supporting cast that rose up to the challenge as Stepinac had three others finish in double figures scoring as the Crusaders overcame a 5 point deficit going into the fourth quarter and persevered down the stretch to win back to back Archdiocese championships by defeating the Ravens, 73-68.

You would think coming into Saturday's game that the Crusaders with all their star power would feel as if they were the favorites, but according to Davis they have been feeling a bit slighted as of late.

Injuries across the board for much of the season have cost Stepinac what could've been a season where they were among the Top 25 in the country, but for Davis going up against St. Raymond for the Archdiocese crown was important to prove to everyone who the best truly is in the area.

"It was real personal," Davis stated "It wasn't just a championship game today, it was to prove to New York that we are the best team in the CHSAA."

Many looked at the Ravens as the best entering the matchup as the team's split their two regular season matchup's, though the second game in White Plains was a blowout 93-64 win for St. Raymond which left a bad taste in the mouths of everyone with Stepinac. They were out to prove that now healthy it's the Crusaders who are the team to beat.

Gary Grant '20 though got the Ravens off to a fantastic start as he scored 8 in the opening quarter as Stepinac had a tough time defending him around the rim with his versatility as St. Ray's jumped out to the 16-11 lead after one.

The first lead for Stepinac came after a huge putback dunk from Griffin with 3:19 to go in the second quarter, and he would follow that up with a long three from the right wing as the junior showed that his knee looks back to near 100% as the Crusaders after trailing early would go and take a 31-24 advantage at the half.

In a game of swinging emotions and runs it was the Ravens who put together a strong start to the third as they quickly jumped back in front, and in a game that got chippy it was Davis who picked up a technical foul after a scrum on the floor for a loose back with 1:35 left in the quarter, and after Luis Kortright '20 hit the two FT's it was St. Ray's going up 47-40.

Davis admitted that wasn't a good spot to allow his emotions to get the best of him, but after being settle down by Crusaders head coach Pat Massaroni he felt if anything the technical called on him allowed him to get him and his team back on focusing at the goal at hand, winning the Archdiocesan title.

"There are a lot of emotions throughout the game and a lot of intensity and sometimes I can get out of pocket because I'm so competitive," Davis admitted. "Coach though was telling me there after that happened to stay humble and remember the game isn't done yet and that there was a lot of game to go. Usually when you get a technical it's a disadvantage but I really think we used that as motivation going to the fourth."