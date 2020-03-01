Team Stepinac Wins CHSAA NY Chip
BRONX, NY- While Archbishop Stepinac may feature players committed to North Carolina and Duke in R.J. Davis '20 and A.J. Griffin '21 respectively, it proved to be a true team performance for the Crusaders in Saturday afternoon's CHSAA Archdiocese of New York title game against St. Raymond.
Davis and Griffin both were solid with 18 and 17 points, but it was the supporting cast that rose up to the challenge as Stepinac had three others finish in double figures scoring as the Crusaders overcame a 5 point deficit going into the fourth quarter and persevered down the stretch to win back to back Archdiocese championships by defeating the Ravens, 73-68.
You would think coming into Saturday's game that the Crusaders with all their star power would feel as if they were the favorites, but according to Davis they have been feeling a bit slighted as of late.
Injuries across the board for much of the season have cost Stepinac what could've been a season where they were among the Top 25 in the country, but for Davis going up against St. Raymond for the Archdiocese crown was important to prove to everyone who the best truly is in the area.
"It was real personal," Davis stated "It wasn't just a championship game today, it was to prove to New York that we are the best team in the CHSAA."
Many looked at the Ravens as the best entering the matchup as the team's split their two regular season matchup's, though the second game in White Plains was a blowout 93-64 win for St. Raymond which left a bad taste in the mouths of everyone with Stepinac. They were out to prove that now healthy it's the Crusaders who are the team to beat.
Gary Grant '20 though got the Ravens off to a fantastic start as he scored 8 in the opening quarter as Stepinac had a tough time defending him around the rim with his versatility as St. Ray's jumped out to the 16-11 lead after one.
The first lead for Stepinac came after a huge putback dunk from Griffin with 3:19 to go in the second quarter, and he would follow that up with a long three from the right wing as the junior showed that his knee looks back to near 100% as the Crusaders after trailing early would go and take a 31-24 advantage at the half.
In a game of swinging emotions and runs it was the Ravens who put together a strong start to the third as they quickly jumped back in front, and in a game that got chippy it was Davis who picked up a technical foul after a scrum on the floor for a loose back with 1:35 left in the quarter, and after Luis Kortright '20 hit the two FT's it was St. Ray's going up 47-40.
Davis admitted that wasn't a good spot to allow his emotions to get the best of him, but after being settle down by Crusaders head coach Pat Massaroni he felt if anything the technical called on him allowed him to get him and his team back on focusing at the goal at hand, winning the Archdiocesan title.
"There are a lot of emotions throughout the game and a lot of intensity and sometimes I can get out of pocket because I'm so competitive," Davis admitted. "Coach though was telling me there after that happened to stay humble and remember the game isn't done yet and that there was a lot of game to go. Usually when you get a technical it's a disadvantage but I really think we used that as motivation going to the fourth."
St. Ray's still led 51-46 going to the final quarter but Malcolm Chimezie '21 would throw down a putback dunk to start the fourth, and then a corner three from Luke Fizulich '20 would quickly tie the game at 51.
From that point on over the final six minutes of play it was about as close to a back and forth game as you could get. Kortright would drain a fall away three, and then it was Justin Morety '20 knocking in one of his own. Grant would finish on a reverse inside, and then it was Griffin putting back his own miss.
With the Ravens leading 68-67 with just over a minute to play it was Griffin who would be called upon to make the big plays down the stretch as he first would connect on a tough contested runner, then it was a midrange jumper, and then as the final seconds wound down it was a thunderous dunk that saw the pro-Stepinac crowd go absolutely wild as Griffin himself scored the final 6 points of the game as the Crusaders guarded the perimeter and denied St. Raymond from getting any sort of good looks over the final 60 seconds to cement themselves as the team to beat after a thrilling and hard fought 73-68 Archdiocese of New York Championship Game win.
Along with Davis's 18 points and Griffin's 17 points, it was Morety and Fizulich each adding 13, while Chimezie had 12 in what was as balanced an effort as you could get if you are the Crusaders who showed one again they are much more than their big two.
For St. Raymond in the heartbreaking defeat they got a game high 27 points from Grant who may not have been able to lead his team to the top of the mountain today, but with the CHSAA Intersectional Playoffs to begin this week he surely will have his Ravens ready for what could be Round 4 against Stepinac for the biggest prize.
After getting beat up badly by the Ravens in their last meeting during the regular season it was sweet revenge for Stepinac on Saturday as they got top level games from just about everyone to knock off St Ray's and claim the #1 seed out of the Archdiocese.
Stepinac will next play next Sunday in the CHSAA Intersectional Quarterfinals against either Iona Prep or Bishop Loughlin, and while Massaroni and Griffin each admitted it's one game at a time for them it's hard not to think about another classic between the Crusaders and Ravens for the top CHSAA title. That may be to come but for now Davis is content and happy with this one and proud to for now be able to say they are on top.
"We definitely think we are the best team and we came out and proved that today," Davis said with a big smile after the victory.