Team Preview: St. John the Baptist Cougars
The SJB Cougars are a program on the rise and have been trending up since before the pandemic. This roster is deep, talented and expected to compete at the top of the CHSAA this year. They take a l...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news